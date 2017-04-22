As powerful as ESPN is in the sporting world, even it is not immune to laying employees off, and that is exactly what the network reportedly will do again beginning May 1.

ESPN layoffs to begin May 1, report says

According to Yahoo Finance, the next wave of layoffs for the company will hit high-profile personalities then, with more than 40 cuts on the way.

In October 2015 the company cut some 300 mostly off-camera employees. That came after a layoff of some 300 people in 2013.

Now some of your favorite anchors, writers or radio hosts figure to be on their way out as well, with the cuts expected to be mostly done by about May 9.