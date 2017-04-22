I-League 2017: Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City Preview - Both sides have a chance to improve their standing on the table

Churchill Brothers and Chennai City clash in Goa in what might seem to be an inconsequential encounter at first glance.





I-League 2017: Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City - Both sides have a chance to improve their standing on the table

However there is plenty to play for with both teams tied on 17 points and comfortably mid table. While Chennai are immune from relegation, Churchill have enough on the board to virtually assure them of safety.





The Red Machines had a slight bump on their brilliant form off late when they lost at home to championship contenders - Aizawl FC. This was after a run of two draws and two wins which improved their stuttering start to the season.





There wouldn't be many changes from the defeat though except the return of Rowilson Rodrigues to central defense alongside Adil Khan - one of the reasons for Churchill's rejuvenation.





The impressive Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Brandon Fernandes will patrol the wings while Ansumana Kromah will look to be a thorn in the opposition's defense with his nippy movement.





Meanwhile their opponents too have been in prime form, undefeated in their last five matches. Interestingly, the last time they did lose was also against Aizawl.





V. Soundarajan meanwhile will hope that Nandakumar and Prasanth will be back in the reckoning as he would like to pick up a win after being held by Mumbai.





Doubtful: None





Otherwise Zakeer Mundampara has left the side and Liandala Fanai will slot in midfield, with Denson Devadas out injured.





Debabrata Roy and Abhishek Das will have to be at the top of their game with Churchill's pacy wingers bound to cause them difficulties.





Kickoff is at 4.35 pm on Saturday.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS:

TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS FC:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Player: Ansumana Kromah

CHENNAI CITY FC:

Injured: Denson Devadas





Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Player: Charles