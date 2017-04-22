It's a great feeling when you bump into your favorite sports star in public and manage to get a photo with your hero.

Say cheese! Bastian Schweinsteiger turns cameraman for star-struck Chicago Fire fan

But imagine not recognizing the most famous player on your fave team... and then asking him to take the photo!

That is exactly what happened to Bastian Schweinsteiger when a woman bumped into the Chicago Fire at the airport when the team landed in Toronto ahead of Friday's MLS game.

In fairness to Schweinsteiger, who made the move to Chicago last month after falling out of favor at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, he did the honors with a smile on his face.