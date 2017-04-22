Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday.

Another Michigan State football player charged with crime

The charges stem from alleged incident April 9 in Meridian Township in Michigan.

If convicted Robertson, a 19-year-old rising sophomore, faces up to 15 years in prison for the felony charge.

"We will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program," coach Mark Dantonio said after initially learning of the alleged incident. "I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University."

Robertson previously was charged with misdemeanor battery in January 2016 for allegedly improperly touching a female student the previous October at his high school in Fort Wayne, Ind. He entered a diversionary program to have those charges lifted later that year.

ESPN also reported Friday morning that an arrest warrant was issued for an unidentified Spartan in relation to a sexual assault case. It is unclear from the report whether Robertson was the player or if it was someone else.

Four Michigan State players already are accused of being involved in a sexual assault allegation in January. Arrest warrants alleging sexual crimes were issued for three of the unidentified players and one was issued for a non-sexual crime.

Dantonio kicked Robertson off of the team Friday morning.