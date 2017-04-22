After the suicide of Aaron Hernandez, many people who knew the star tight end-turned-convicted-murderer have begun to share reflections on Hernandez's tragic life.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Aaron Hernandez once jokingly threatened to kill him

One of those people was NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who shared with the "Monday Morning Quarterback" a now-scary interaction he had with Hernandez when was still on the Patriots.

Rapoport recalled what the tight end said to him the first time he received Hernandez's phone number.

"When we first exchanged numbers, he called me over and said, 'Hey I just want you to know, you’re my guy. If you need anything let me know, I will help you out if I can. But I just want you to know, if you f--- me over, I’ll kill you,'" Rapoport said.

That's certainly pretty terrifying now in hindsight, but at the time, Rapoport played it off.

"I sort of laughed a little bit," Rapoport said. "And I said, 'Don't worry, I got you, I'll take care of you.'"

Rapoport said there was another reporter, CBS Sports' William Bendetson, with him at the time.

"The first text I got after it became clear that Hernandez was the suspect in the murder investigation was from William Bendetson, who was like, 'Hey remember that day in the locker room?,'" Rapoport said.

At the time of his suicide, Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the chance of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd.