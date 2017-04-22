NFL schedule 2017: 10 worst prime-time games (mostly Thursday Night Football)

The NFL is once again trying to make us think every night game on the 2017 schedule is must-see TV, no matter what day of the week. The reality is, even with the inflated ratings, there are some games that aren't ready for prime time.

Want to make September-December plans now to see that rockin' concert or go on that hot date? Here are the 10 worst prime-time NFL games you can certainly miss, counting down to No. 1.

NFL schedule 2017: 10 worst prime-time games

10. Broncos at Colts (Week 15, Thursday night, Dec. 14)

This one was a lot more fun when there was that whole Peyton Manning thing. Now it could be an ugly affair with Andrew Luck getting smacked by Denver's defense and either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch being inconsistent against Indy's weaker D. Hold your horses here and check out another pony and pony show.

9. Texans at Bengals (Week 2, Thursday night, Sept. 14)

The NFL likes to keep selling this one, even though those of us who weren't saved by midnight mass had to endure that 12-10 gem last Christmas Eve. Assuming J.J. Watt is healthy, we know he'll have Andy Dalton and Cincinnati's number like he always does. But don't worry, Tom Savage will likely be in there to bungle Houston's offense, too.

8. Steelers at Lions (Week 8, Sunday night, Oct. 29)

The Steelers won Super Bowl XL in Detroit to send Jerome Bettis off as a hometown hero. But it's a lot different to see them actually playing Detroit in a so-called marquee game. Rest assured Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell will return to Michigan to put up big fantasy football numbers, so you can just check the box score later. This feels like too much of a Steelers roll to entertain non-Steelers fans.

7. Dolphins at Ravens (Week 8, Thursday night, Oct. 26)

Ryan Tannehill and Joe Flacco are both tall. But that doesn't mean we're excited to see them have another inconsistent passing duel under the lights.

6. Eagles at Panthers (Week 6, Thursday night, Oct. 12)

Shocking. The NFL will try to get Cam Newton battered on a short week. That's just too painful to watch.

5. Redskins at Chiefs (Week 4, Monday night, Oct. 2)

Guess the NFL thought this would be the most "offensive" matchup of the season.

4. Vikings at Bears (Week 5, Monday night, Oct. 9)

Sam Bradford. Mike Glennon. Nope.

3. Bills at Jets (Week 9, Thursday night, Nov. 2)

There's no (color) rush to judgment here. This is already hurting our eyes just thinking about it.

2. Rams at 49ers (Week 3, Thursday night, Sept 21)

Why?

1. Chiefs at Patriots (Week 1, Thursday night, Sept. 7)

After what New England did in the Super Bowl, watching Andy Reid getting thoroughly outcoached by Bill Belichick doesn't come close to being a promising sequel. It's a big letdown not to have the Falcons rematch — arguably the best game of the 2017 NFL season — for the NFL's season opener.

