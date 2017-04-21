LFP to use Video Assistant Referees in Ligue 1 play-off

Video Assistant Referees (VARs) will be used in the Ligue 1 relegation play-off, the Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) has confirmed.

The system will be used for the two-legged tie between the team that finishes 18th in Ligue 1 and third in the second tier.

The International Football Association Board has accepted the LFP's request to use the technology for the first time in domestic competition in France.

VARs were trialled at the Club World Cup, while the technology was also used in March's international friendly between France and Spain.

Next season's FA Cup will trial VARs and UEFA said it is open to using the technology in the Champions League.

Didier Quillot, executive director of the LFP, said: "The introduction of video assistance for refereeing at the Ligue 1 games will be a great first for French football.

"This innovation is part of the work carried out with the Technical Directorate of Arbitration to improve the refereeing, and therefore our championship.

"At a time when video assistance for refereeing is still in the test phase, we are happy to be able to carry out this full-scale rehearsal on the occasion of a double confrontation that is particularly important for the two clubs concerned."