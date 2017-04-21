Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri is keen to sign on-loan striker M'Baye Niang on a permanent transfer, but the Italian conceded the deal is not straightforward.

Mazzarri keen for permanent Niang deal

Niang has scored just two Premier League goals for the club, but he has been ever-present since signing for Watford on loan from Serie A side AC Milan in January.

Mazzarri previously said Niang is like a son to him and the coach remains interested in a permanent move for the 22-year-old.

"Yes, I want him here," Mazzarri said. "If he plays anyway near as well as he has in the last two matches, I'd like him to say.

"There are other things to consider; the club, who listen to my opinion and what AC Milan want to do.

"There are many factors to consider."