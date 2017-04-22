Ugo Ehiogu: Former Aston Villa & England defender dies, aged 44

English football is in mourning following the sudden death of former Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu at the age of 44.

Former Aston Villa & England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies, aged 44

Ehiogu, who had been working as a coach with Tottenham's Under-23 team, suffered a cardiac arrest at training on Thursday, but sadly passed away in hospital early on Friday morning.

Greed revealed as motive for BVB bus attack

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach," a statement released by Tottenham said.

"The club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo's family."



It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017



"Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club," said John McDermott, Tottenham's Head of Coaching Development.

"Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."

Ehiogu's former club Aston Villa expressed sadness at the news of his passing.



We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu.





Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time. pic.twitter.com/nTk1WBhr1H

— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 21, 2017



"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time,"

Ehiogu began his career at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Aston Villa in 1991, where he spent a decade, winning a League Cup in 1996.

He then moved on to Middlesbrough in 2000, helping the club to League Cup Glory in 2004.

The defender won four caps for England, scoring one goal in a 3-0 friendly win over Spain in 2001.

After winding down his career at clubs such as Leeds United, Rangers and Sheffield United, he pursued a coaching career, first with England's U-20 team and later with Tottenham's youth teams.