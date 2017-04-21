LeBron leads Cavs comeback, Spurs beaten

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for an incredible win in the NBA playoffs, while the San Antonio Spurs' series lead was halved.

The Cavs became the first team to overturn a 25-point half-time deficit in playoff history on their way to a 119-114 win against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

The Spurs were beaten by the Memphis Grizzlies 105-94 to see their Western Conference first-round series lead reduced to 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks eased past the Toronto Raptors 104-77.

LEBRON STARS

James had a triple-double that included 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Cavs.

Cleveland trailed 74-49 at half-time, but outscored the Pacers 35-17 in the third quarter and 35-23 in the fourth.

Paul George finished with 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for Indiana, who trail 3-0 in the Eastern Conference series.

SPURS DOWNED

Mike Conley (24 points and eight assists) stepped up for the Grizzlies, who outscored the Spurs 31-17 in the third quarter.

He got plenty of support from Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph as the pair each had 21 points.

Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was kept to just 18 points.

BUCKS CRUISE

The Bucks moved into a 2-1 series lead with their win over the Raptors.

Khris Middleton had a team-high 20 points for the Bucks, while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 19.

The Raptors shot at just 33.8 per cent from the field.

CELTICS SEARCH FOR WIN

Top seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics trail the Bulls 2-0 ahead of a trip to Chicago for game three on Friday. The Oklahoma City Thunder, also 2-0 down, are at home to the Houston Rockets.