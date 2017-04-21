NFL schedule 2017: Sunday Night Football to begin with Giants-Cowboys

The second season for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott will begin at home against a division rival.
The Giants will travel to AT&T Stadium in Week 1 to face the Cowboys in the "Sunday Night Football" opener for the 2017 season.
The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday and there are several marquee matchups, including a Super Bowl rematch on Oct. 22 when the Patriots play host to the Falcons at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the entire Sunday Night Football schedule. All games will be televised on NBC with a kickoff time of 8:30 p.m. ET.
Week 1: Sept. 10: Giants at Cowboys
Week 2: Sept. 17: Packers at Falcons
Week 3: Sept. 24: Raiders at Redskins
Week 4: Oct. 1: Colts at Seahawks
Week 5: Oct. 8: Chiefs at Texans
Week 6: Oct. 15: Giants at Broncos
Week 7: Oct. 22: Falcons at Patriots
Week 8: Oct. 29: Steelers at Lions
Week 9: Nov. 5: Raiders at Dolphins
Week 10: Nov. 12: Patriots at Broncos
Week 11: Nov. 19: Eagles at Cowboys
Week 12: Nov. 26: Packers at Steelers
Week 13: Dec. 3: Eagles at Seahawks
Week 14: Dec. 10: Ravens at Steelers
Week 15: Dec. 17: Cowboys at Raiders
Week 17: Dec. 31: TBD (Flex)