NFL schedule 2017: Sunday Night Football to begin with Giants-Cowboys

The second season for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott will begin at home against a division rival.

The Giants will travel to AT&T Stadium in Week 1 to face the Cowboys in the "Sunday Night Football" opener for the 2017 season.

The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday and there are several marquee matchups, including a Super Bowl rematch on Oct. 22 when the Patriots play host to the Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the entire Sunday Night Football schedule. All games will be televised on NBC with a kickoff time of 8:30 p.m. ET.

Week 1: Sept. 10: Giants at Cowboys

Week 2: Sept. 17: Packers at Falcons

Week 3: Sept. 24: Raiders at Redskins

Week 4: Oct. 1: Colts at Seahawks

Week 5: Oct. 8: Chiefs at Texans

Week 6: Oct. 15: Giants at Broncos

Week 7: Oct. 22: Falcons at Patriots

Week 8: Oct. 29: Steelers at Lions

Week 9: Nov. 5: Raiders at Dolphins

Week 10: Nov. 12: Patriots at Broncos

Week 11: Nov. 19: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 12: Nov. 26: Packers at Steelers

Week 13: Dec. 3: Eagles at Seahawks

Week 14: Dec. 10: Ravens at Steelers

Week 15: Dec. 17: Cowboys at Raiders

Week 17: Dec. 31: TBD (Flex)