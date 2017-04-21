NFL schedule 2017: Broncos, Vikings to host Monday Night Football games in Week 1

The Chargers will have to wait a week before they officially make their debut at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.
The first season for the Los Angeles Chargers will begin in Denver as the second of two "Monday Night Football" games in Week 1.
The Chargers and Broncos will follow the Saints playing the Vikings.
Here is the entire Monday Night Football schedule. All games will be televised on ESPN with a kickoff time of 8:30 p.m. ET., unless otherwise noted.
Week 1: Sept. 11: Saints at Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ET; Chargers at Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ET
Week 2: Sept. 18: Lions at Giants
Week 3: Sept. 25: Cowboys at Cardinals
Week 4: Oct. 2: Redskins at Chiefs
Week 5: Oct. 9: Vikings at Bears
Week 6: Oct. 16: Colts at Titans
Week 7: Oct. 23: Redskins at Eagles
Week 8: Oct. 30: Broncos at Chiefs
Week 9: Nov. 6: Lions at Packers
Week 10: Nov. 13: Dolphins at Panthers
Week 11: Nov. 20: Falcons at Seahawks
Week 12: Nov. 27: Texans at Ravens
Week 13: Dec. 4: Steelers at Bengals
Week 14: Dec. 11: Patriots at Dolphins
Week 15: Dec. 18: Falcons at Buccaneers
Week 16: Dec. 25: Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC/NFLN/Amazon); Raiders at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)