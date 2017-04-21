The Chargers will have to wait a week before they officially make their debut at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

NFL schedule 2017: Broncos, Vikings to host Monday Night Football games in Week 1

The first season for the Los Angeles Chargers will begin in Denver as the second of two "Monday Night Football" games in Week 1.

The Chargers and Broncos will follow the Saints playing the Vikings.

Here is the entire Monday Night Football schedule. All games will be televised on ESPN with a kickoff time of 8:30 p.m. ET., unless otherwise noted.

Week 1: Sept. 11: Saints at Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ET; Chargers at Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Sept. 18: Lions at Giants

Week 3: Sept. 25: Cowboys at Cardinals

Week 4: Oct. 2: Redskins at Chiefs

Week 5: Oct. 9: Vikings at Bears

Week 6: Oct. 16: Colts at Titans

Week 7: Oct. 23: Redskins at Eagles

Week 8: Oct. 30: Broncos at Chiefs

Week 9: Nov. 6: Lions at Packers

Week 10: Nov. 13: Dolphins at Panthers

Week 11: Nov. 20: Falcons at Seahawks

Week 12: Nov. 27: Texans at Ravens

Week 13: Dec. 4: Steelers at Bengals

Week 14: Dec. 11: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 18: Falcons at Buccaneers

Week 16: Dec. 25: Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC/NFLN/Amazon); Raiders at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)