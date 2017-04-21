NFL schedule 2017: Chiefs-Patriots kicks off Thursday Night Football slate

The 2017 NFL schedule was released Thursday and the regular season will begin at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots will begin their Super Bowl defense at home on Sept. 7 against the Chiefs.

In addition to the Lions hosting the Vikings and the Cowboys playing the Chargers on Thanksgiving, the Redskins and Giants will play each other at FedEx Field on Nov. 23.

Here is the entire Thursday Night Football schedule and how to watch with games split between NFL Network, CBS and NBC and streaming on Amazon.

All kickoff times are 8:25 p.m. ET, unless otherwise noted.

Week 1: Sept. 7: Chiefs at Patriots, NBC

Week 2: Sept. 14: Texans at Bengals, NFL Network

Week 3: Sept. 21: Rams at 49ers, NFL Network

Week 4: Sept. 28: Bears at Packers, CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Week 5: Oct. 5: Patriots at Buccaneers, CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Week 6: Oct. 12: Eagles at Panthers, CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Week 7: Oct. 19: Chiefs at Raiders, CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Week 8: Oct. 26: Dolphins at Ravens, CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Week 9: Nov. 2: Bills at Jets, NFL Network

Week 10: Nov. 9: Seahawks at Cardinals, NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Week 11: Nov. 16: Titans at Steelers, NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Week 12: Nov. 23: Vikings at Lions (12:30 p.m. ET, Fox); Chargers at Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS); Giants at Redskins (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 13: Nov. 30: Redskins at Cowboys, NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Week 14: Dec. 7: Saints at Falcons, NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Week 15: Dec. 14: Broncos at Colts, NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Week 15: Dec. 16: Bears at Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET; Chargers at Chiefs, 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Week 16: Dec. 23 (Saturday): Colts at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network); Vikings at Packers, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)