In a league where players are known for their swagger, the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard stands out. He has a very calm demeanor, rarely smiles and he always seems focused on simply being a fundamentally sound basketball player.

NBA playoffs: Grizzlies coach thinks Spurs' Kawhi Leonard might actually be a robot

Because of this, he's often mocked as a robot, because only machines are capable of showing so little emotion, especially as a basketball player. Most of the robotic suspicions come from fans, but now Grizzlies coach David Fizdale is worried too.

"He was standing next to me the other night and, he wasn't breathing. He wasn't breathing," Fizdale said Thursday before Game 3. "So I'm going to check the rulebook and find out if robots are allowed to play in the NBA 'cause somehow Pop and them have figured out — they know something I don't know. I think he bleeds antifreeze or something."

So is Kawhi Leonard a robot? Let's check the facts:

He doesn't breathe, according to Fizdale



He laughs robotically after saying indubitably



He takes no pleasure in dunking



Jokes aside, Fizdale was actually complimentary toward Leonard, calling him a "first-class individual." But he's at least a little skeptical as to whether Leonard is made of organs or metal parts.