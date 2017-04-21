VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox reportedly signs with Colts

Former Virginia Commonwealth basketball standout Mo Alie-Cox will transition to football as a member of the Colts.

Cox is set to sign with Indianapolis, NFL Media reported Thursday. The prospective tight end worked out for representatives of several NFL teams last week in Richmond, Va.

He was able to sign anywhere after the NFL determined he didn't meet the criteria for this year's draft because he would have been draft-eligible in 2016 if he chose. Although a jump to football has long been discussed as an option for the 6-7, 250-pound forward, he decided to close out his basketball career with VCU before attempting a sport switch.

While hoops has been his focus at VCU, which doesn't have a football program, Alie-Cox is no stranger to the gridiron.

“I played football for nine years growing up,” Alie-Cox told Sporting News last spring. “I think I’ve still played football, the amount of years, longer than I played basketball. So growing up, that was something I always wanted to do. But I transferred to private school, we had like 200 kids, we didn’t have a football team. So I just had to focus on basketball, and basketball is what brought me here.”