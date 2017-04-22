One week. That's how much longer we need to wait to see all the real picks made in the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Jets grab first QB; Cowboys rope in their own Watt

For mock drafters, it’s been a particularly fun offseason of projections with plenty of unpredictability for the first round, starting with where every top QB prospect will land.

Before clocking in with one final mock next week, here’s our latest look at how the board might go down on the night of April 27.

NFL Mock Draft 2017

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE/OLB, Texas A&M

The Browns might as well hand in their card right now. Garrett is exactly the kind of transcendent edge pass rusher for which they’re looking. He comes in with the same feel as Von Miller, but he is more of a DeMarcus Ware-type player overall with his play against the run. Garrett is the best prospect in the class, and he needs to be selected as such.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Conventional wisdom for the 49ers’ first draft with GM John Lynch has them strengthening their defensive line first. He can stay in the Bay Area with his alma mater for an uber-athletic lineman with a rare combination of havoc-wreaking skills against the run and pass.

3. Chicago Bears

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

The Bears have a big void at cornerback opposite veteran free-agent addition Prince Amukamara, so they end up going for Lattimore instead of addressing their equally big need for a top-flight safety. His kind of shutdown coverage has been missing in the Vic Fangio defensive overhaul.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

There’s a reason this pick is starting to look like a lock — it makes too much sense. The Jaguars need a powerful feature back who can make defenses fear he’ll go the distance after a missed tackle or two. Fournette’s presence also will do wonders to help Blake Bortles in the passing game.

5. Tennessee Titans

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

The Titans will be most interested in Lattimore to land an elite outside cover man early, but getting a safety like Adams, who interchangeably flies upfield like a linebacker and floats downfield like a corner, is by no means a consolation. Dick LeBeau will have fun dreaming up Troy Polamalu-like ways to use him.

6. New York Jets

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

The Bears taking Lattimore and the Titans taking Adams in the top five sets up the Jets to go after their top quarterback of choice. Watson is the easiest one to “reach” for because their offense could use an injection of both his winning ways and his athletic upside. He will have a good chance to displace Josh McCown and start right away.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

The Chargers should bang the table for either Adams or Hooker as the rangy playmaking safety to insert between their strong cornerbacks. Hooker is close to or ahead of Adams on some boards at this point. Loving what it got up front with Joey Bosa last year, Los Angeles hits on another Buckeye for the back end here.

8. Carolina Panthers

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

The Panthers will also think about speedy wide receivers and No. 2 running back prospect Christian McCaffrey, but Howard is the offensive skill player most worthy of taking this high because of his unique, uncoverable attributes as a wideout/tight end hybrid. Even with Greg Olsen rolling along, they will find ways to use Howard all over the field for Cam Newton.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

The Bengals need to be in full rebuild mode on both their lines. Allen has some Geno Atkins similarities in the way he can get to the quarterback inside, and he can line up in multiple 4-3 spots. The concerns about the shoulder injury shouldn’t cause Allen to slide too much.

10. Buffalo Bills

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

The Bills will think about QB or tight end, but ultimately, they know they need a big, good-hands wideout to help Tyrod Taylor in possession and red-zone situations. Davis doesn’t play as big as Mike Williams and isn’t as fast as John Ross, but he provides the happy medium to be the first wideout off the board.

11. New Orleans Saints

Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

The Saints will default to the best defensive player who somewhat fits their needs with the first of two first-rounders. Foster is too solid of a player and too safe of a pick to ignore. His pursuit and tackling against the run are what you see, what you get.

12. Cleveland Browns

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Trubisky gets his try to solve his hometown team’s franchise quarterback conundrum. The Browns go for the basic, all-around substance of Trubisky with size and attributes Hue Jackson likes over trying to go more development project with a more stylized athletic passer.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

The Cardinals have some key defensive needs, but they can afford to address those with some good values later and take care of their potential future franchise passer first. It’s no secret Bruce Arians wants a big, athletic dude with a strong arm to develop into Carson Palmer’s successor. With Watson gone, deal in Mahomes.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

If the Panthers choose not to take McCaffrey at No. 8, the Eagles can start to feel good about getting him. His strong power running combined with gamebreaking ability as a receiver and return man meshes with their offseason theme of supporting Carson Wentz. Pound for pound, McCaffrey offers the most offensive skill in this draft.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple

The Colts took care of an important position in free agency with their late splurge on solid former Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Part of that was tied to bad value at the position early in the draft. Reddick is an accomplished pass rusher, but his rangy talents transition best to be a well-rounded thumper inside for a 3-4 in the NFL. That’s enough to sell Indy.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith are long gone, and Steve Smith Sr. gave them all he could before retirement. The Ravens will be happy to get this big-bodied receiver to go up and get balls from Joe Flacco everywhere on the field and finish well in the red zone. Williams may not have top-end deep speed, but he can position himself well to get open for Flacco’s big arm.

17. Washington Redskins

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

This might feel like a shocker, especially after what the Redskins got from undrafted free agent Robert Kelley. But Washington would like an every-down back who can both finish drives and excel as a receiver. Cook is the kind of cog it needs to ease the burden on Kirk Cousins and the downfield passing game.

18. Tennessee Titans

John Ross, WR, Washington

Unless Ross goes to another team earlier, this will be a no-brainer for the Titans’ second first-rounder. Tennessee needs a speedy home-run threat to help open up the passing game for Marcus Mariota. The fastest Combine prospect ever sounds like a pretty good solution.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

The Bucs should prepare to do some cartwheels in case Barnett slips to their spot. There’s a chance it happens, based on the needs of teams picking before and the fact that many consider him to be boom-or-bust. Tampa Bay believes in the former, as his 4-3 potential is a terrific complement to what Gerald McCoy does inside.

20. Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

There’s no doubt Denver needs to solidify left tackle with this kind of high-level athlete to help better protect Trevor Siemian and/or Paxton Lynch. Bolles fits that bill, but he’s also attractive for the needed nasty attitude he can bring to raise the Broncos’ run blocking.

21. Detroit Lions

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

The password is Taco for the Lions to upgrade their pass rush. Charlton needs to polish his game, but his freakishness and high upside should bring a young Ziggy Ansah to mind. The Wolverine is built keep motoring up the road in the Motor City.

22. Miami Dolphins

Forrest Lamp, OT/G, Western Kentucky

Things worked out well in the end for Miami with controversial falling prospect Laremy Tunsil. Lamp offers some of the same versatility to fill another hole up front.

23. New York Giants

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

The Giants will be tempted to go after a tight end, but landing that true left tackle to put in front of Eli Manning — and not less athletic recent first-round disappointment Ereck Flowers — needs to be the priority. They’ll like everything about Ramczyk’s smoothness and skills.

24. Oakland Raiders

Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida

The Raiders have the dominance of Khalil Mack outside, but they need to beef up their front seven inside. When they weigh Davis vs. best available defensive tackles, he stands out as a speedy weakside/inside hybrid. He can fly around the field and clean up as a tackler, just as important as extra pass-rush help.

25. Houston Texans

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

The Texans might not be desperate enough at quarterback to force the issue with Cal’s Davis Webb or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer once Watson, Trubisky and Mahomes are off the board. In this case, they still draft competition for Tom Savage later but don’t pass on getting a powerful blocker to fill another big need on the offensive line.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Kevin King, CB, Washington

This is starting to develop as a perfect fit, and not just because the Seahawks only need to go down the street in Seattle to make the selection. The future of Richard Sherman is now more uncertain, and DeShawn Shead and others still make No. 2 corner iffy. King is a big cover man with good range, ideal for the Seahawks’ zone concepts.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Conley has some Marcus Peters in him with his gambling in coverage, but like Peters, he backed it up with big plays opposite Lattimore in college. He was a solid No. 2 at Ohio State and can emerge as a well-rounded No. 1 with a little more development in Kansas City.

28. Dallas Cowboys

T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

Yes, Texas is big enough for two Watts. After passing on J.J. in 2011 to get ace left tackle Tyron Smith at No. 9, Jerry Jones gets his younger brother here. The Cowboys seem intent on roping in a defender with tremendous upside as a pass rusher.

29. Green Bay Packers

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

The Packers keep the Tide rolling with defenders early, tapping into the same program that gave them ace safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Humphrey, like many corners in this class, has fluctuated from first- to second-round consideration. He’s risen up boards again, as his solid all-around profile is safer than more volatile prospects with similar coverage talents.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

The Steelers have done well to rebuild their linebacker corps inside out in recent offseasons, but there’s still some unfinished business to get cleaner and make more plays on the back end. Peppers, a solid run-support defender who needs to get better in coverage, can have value early as a versatile subpackage player.

31. Atlanta Falcons

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Vic Beasley Jr. was a breakout pass rusher as a hybrid defender for coach Dan Quinn, but the Falcons could use more pop off the edge. Some like Harris more as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but his ability to flip inside and get to the QB, a la Michael Bennett, has great appeal to Atlanta.

32. New Orleans Saints

David Njoku, TE, Miami

After getting Foster to clean up the middle of their defense early, the Saints can use their second first-rounder (acquired in the Brandin Cooks trade with New England) to get a special, field-stretching inside playmaker for their offense. They miss Jimmy Graham more than they would like to admit, so they tap back into the Hurricanes to find a new top receiver at his position.