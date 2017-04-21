Boxer Adrien Broner escaped injury Wednesday night when someone fired up to 10 shots at a vehicle he was driving, but he ended up spending several hours in jail after the incident.

Boxer Adrien Broner arrested after being stopped in bullet-riddled SUV

Police in Covington, Ky., just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, pulled over a rented Chevrolet Suburban being driven by Broner late Wednesday, Cincinnati.com reports. The SUV had about eight bullet holes in it.

Broner told police someone had followed him as he left G'Moni's, a Cincinnati sports bar, and fired on him at a nearby intersection. Ten 9mm shell casings were later found around the site of the shooting, police said.

Covington police arrested Broner due to an outstanding warrant for operating a vehicle under the influence. He was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center at 1:18 a.m. Thursday and released about four hours later, the report said.

A 27-year-old Cincinnati native, Broner has a career record of 33-2 with one no contest, most recently fighting in his hometown on Feb. 18. He has held several world titles in multiple weight classes in a professional career that began in 2008.