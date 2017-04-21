Nebraska names Tulane transfer Tanner Lee No. 1 QB

Nebraska coach Mike Riley has named Tulane transfer Tanner Lee the Cornhuskers' No. 1 quarterback coming out of spring football.

Riley made the announcement Wednesday evening via a string of tweets.



Our QB competition this spring was outstanding. That talented group will continue to push each other and provide a bright future.

— Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) April 19, 2017





We met with the QBs and explained the importance of defining a starter at this time. Tanner Lee is our top QB heading into the summer.

— Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) April 19, 2017





All of our QBs understand that competition and opportunity is ongoing.#GBR

— Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) April 19, 2017



Lee, who started 19 games for Tulane in 2014 and '15, completed 328 of 612 passes (54 percent) for 3,601 yards and 23 touchdowns with 21 interceptions for the Green Wave.

He split first-team reps this spring with redshirt freshman Patrick O'Brien. According to ESPN, Riley even went so far as to flip a coin to see who got the first snaps in practice.

Lee, who sat out last year as a transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining, apparently clinched the spot atop the depth chart entering summer by completing 13 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three TDs in Nebraska's spring game.

The Cornhuskers — coming off a 9-4 (6-3 in the Big Ten) season with senior Tommy Armstrong Jr. at QB — are pushing to break through in the Big Ten West in Riley's third season in Lincoln beginning Sept. 2 vs. Arkansas State.