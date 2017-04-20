'I was always close to Jose' - Hazard rejects talk of Mourinho fall out

Eden Hazard has hit back at reports that suggested he had a falling out with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was sacked by the Stamford Bridge side 18 months ago as they languished just above the relegation zone, having won the Premier League title the previous season. Hazard’s lack of form was one of the reasons for their slump and it was reported that his relationship with the current Manchester United boss had gone sour.

The Belgium star has, however, moved to dismissed such suggestions.

“With Jose I had a super rapport,” he explained to TF1’s ‘Telefoot’. “The year before, I was the Player of the Season and maybe he expected more from me. I was not so good and it was complicated.

“I was always close with him and with Antonio Conte it’s the same.”

Asked to describe how the Italian manager differs from his predecessor, the 26-year-old stated: “They have different methods. Conte works a great deal on tactics but Mourinho let it be.

“For me, I had great moments with Mourinho for two years and this year with Conte everything is going very well. I always take the positive from coaches.

“The two are different managers. They have always won, here and in the past. Many people said I didn’t listen to Mourinho, but that’s not the case. It’s not at all the case, I’ve always had a lot of respect for him.”

Chelsea lie four points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Hazard nominated alongside team-mate N’Golo Kante for the PFA Player of the Year award once more.