Rigby Union: Solomona selected as England name 15 uncapped players for Argentina tour

Denny Solomona is set to make his international rugby union debut on England's June tour of Argentina after being named as one of 15 uncapped players by Eddie Jones.

New Zealand-born wing Solomona, who qualified for England on residency grounds earlier this year, has starred for Sale Sharks in the Premiership following a controversial cross-code switch from Super League side Castleford Tigers at the end of 2016.

The 23-year-old has now been selected in what Jones claims is his strongest possible squad, with the likes of skipper Dylan Hartley, Joe Launchbury, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell, George Ford and Mike Brown all picked after missing out on selection for the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday.

"We have picked the best squad we have available and we are looking forward to going to Argentina and winning 2-0," said a typically bullish Jones.

"The squad have a great opportunity to represent their country and win for England. There are a few new faces in the set-up, so every training session and team meeting will count."

Along with Solomona, England's new faces include Ospreys back-row forward Sam Underhill, teenage twins Tom and Ben Curry of Sale, Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Jack Maunder and Blues number 10 Piers Francis, who will join Northampton Saints for the 2017-18 season.

The other uncapped players in the squad are Nick Isiekwe, Alex Lozowski, Nathan Earle (all Saracens), Joe Marchant, Will Collier (both Harlequins), Harry Williams (Exeter), Harry Mallinder (Northampton), Sam James (Sale) and Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish).

Brown, Ford and Danny Care will serve as vice-captains to Hartley, with fellow senior players such as Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Ben Youngs among 16 England players unavailable due to their selection in Warren Gatland's Lions squad.

England will face Argentina in San Juan on June 10 before a second Test in Santa Fe seven days later.

England squad to tour Argentina:

Forwards: Will Collier, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Dylan Hartley (captain), James Haskell, Paul Hill, Nathan Hughes, Nick Isiekwe, Joe Launchbury, Matt Mullan, Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Tom Wood.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Nathan Earle, George Ford, Piers Francis, Sam James, Alex Lozowski, Harry Mallinder, Joe Marchant, Jack Maunder, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Denny Solomona.