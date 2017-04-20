Orioles closer Zach Britton set for MRI

Orioles closer Zach Britton will undergo a precautionary MRI Friday on his sore left forearm, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Britton was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week. He almost immediately said his arm was feeling better, but the Orioles will play it safe with their star closer.

The news of an MRI is a bit of a concern because Britton originally said an MRI was not being considered.

"They don't think that's something I need to do right now, which is always a good sign," he said, via ESPN.com.

Britton has converted 54consecutive save opportunities. His streak is tied for thesecond-longest in MLB history. Former Red Sox closer Tom Gordonalso saved 54 straight games. Former Dodgers closerEric Gagneholds the MLB record with 84 consecutive converted saves, set between 2002 and 2004.