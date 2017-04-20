Lewis Hamilton was among those to offer support to Billy Monger, the F4 driver who had both legs amputated following a terrible crash on Sunday.

Hamilton and F1 world rally for Monger after horror crash

The 17-year-old Monger was involved in a horrific collision at Donington, after which he was air-lifted to hospital.

On Wednesday, F4 organisers confirmed Monger had undergone surgery to partially amputate both legs and been placed in an induced coma.

Hamilton and the rest of the motorsport world were quick to rally round the teenager, and the £260,000 target was surpassed mere hours after the campaign was launched to help Monger and has family with his treatment.

"Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger," tweeted three-time F1 world champion Hamilton, thoughts echoed by the Williams team.

"The thoughts of everyone at Williams are with Billy Monger as he begins his recovery," the team posted, along with a link to the Just Giving page.

"This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out," added Jenson Button on Instagram.

"The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life."