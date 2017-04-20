Chelsea still need to keep focused in order to seal the Premier League crown this year, but recent history suggests that glory is all but assured.

Does this year's election mean Chelsea have already won the title?

And, curiously, Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call a general election in the United Kingdom might just have decided the fate of this year's title race.

The Blues, currently top of the standings and four points clear of Tottenham, boast an impeccable record in election years.

They have finished champions in every year a vote was held since 2005, topping both the Conservatives and Labour in that regard.



3 - Chelsea have won the title in each of the last three years where there has been a general election in the UK (2005, 2010, 2015). Premier

Prior to the Chelsea winning run, Manchester held the crown of election kings.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side triumphed in both 2001 and 1997, years in which Tony Blair was elected PM for Labour.

The last general election in the old First Division, meanwhile, coincided with a win for Leeds United, currently down in the Championship.