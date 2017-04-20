Sofapaka goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya is a happy man after recording his first clean sheet of the season.

Sofapaka keeper on cloud nine after Zoo cleansheet

After conceding goals in the previous league matches, Kigonya shone against Zoo Kericho with saves which saw Batoto ba Mungu walk home with three points and three goals.

He stood tall in goal to deny all Zoo Kericho strikers and speaking afterwards over the same, it was evident that he was longing for such performance.

"For a goalkeeper, it feels great keeping a clean sheet and I am extremely happy for getting the first one this season. We played well as a team and defended well too; hopefully we can get many more of such as the season progresses,” he told the club’s web-portal.

The Sam Ssimbwa coached outfit will host Kakamega Homeboyz at Camp Toyoyo ground on Saturday 22 in their next match.