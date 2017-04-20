BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal confirm broken leg for Wilshere

Arsenal have confirmed that Bournemouth loanee Jack Wilshere has suffered a broken leg and is set to miss the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old collided with Harry Kane in the second half of Bournemouth's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham last Saturday and had to be substituted.

Scans later showed that Wilshere sustained a hairline crack to his left fibula - a similar injury to that which kept him out for the majority of last season.

READ MORE: It’s time to accept Jack Wilshere will never be the player he was meant to be

READ MORE: Bayern being 'robbed' against Real means there is now no argument against video technology

"We can confirm that Jack Wilshere has suffered a fractured left fibula," Arsenal said in a statement.

"The midfielder, who is on a season-long loan at AFC Bournemouth, sustained the injury during the Cherries' Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. X-rays taken after the game were clear, but further scans showed a hairline crack in the fibula.

"Jack will undergo further specialist assessments in the forthcoming days to identify more specifics regarding the injury and also to structure a rehabilitation programme. It is hoped that Jack will be fit for the start of next season.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jack a speedy recovery."