Warren Gatland named his British and Irish Lions squad for the forthcoming tour to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Lions 2017: Gatland's 41-man squad in full

England were best represented among the 41-man selection, with 16 players, ahead of Wales (12) and Ireland (11).

Scotland only have two players included, despite their strong showing during the Six Nations.

Here we take a look at the squad in full.

Backs

Dan Biggar



Ospreys & Wales



Age: 27



Position: Fly-half



Test Caps: 56



Test Tries: 3



Lions Tours: N/A

Elliot Daly



Wasps & England



Age: 24



Position: Utility back



Test Caps: 13



Test Tries: 3



Lions Tours: N/A

Jonathan Davies



Scarlets & Wales



Age: 29



Position: Centre



Test Caps: 67



Test Tries: 13



Lions Tours: 2013

Owen Farrell



Saracens & England



Age: 25



Position: Fly-half/Centre



Test Caps: 53



Test Tries: 5



Lions Tours: 2013

Leigh Halfpenny



Toulon & Wales



Age: 28



Position: Full-back



Test Caps: 74



Test Tries: 12



Lions Tours: 2009, 2013

Robbie Henshaw



Leinster & Ireland



Age: 23



Position: Centre



Test Caps: 29



Test Tries: 2



Lions Tours: N/A

Stuart Hogg



Glasgow Warriors & Scotland



Age: 24



Position: Full-back



Test Caps: 53



Test Tries: 16



Lions Tours: 2013

Jonathan Joseph



Bath & England



Age: 25



Position: Centre



Test Caps: 33



Test Tries: 16



Lions Tours: N/A

Conor Murray



Munster & Ireland



Age: 27



Position: Scrum-half



Test Caps: 59



Test Tries: 10



Lions Tours: 2013

George North



Northampton Saints & Wales



Age: 25



Position: Wing



Test Caps: 72



Test Tries: 32



Lions Tours: 2013

Jack Nowell



Exeter Chiefs & England



Age: 24



Position: Wing



Test Caps: 23



Test Tries: 11



Lions Tours: N/A

Jared Payne



Ulster & Ireland



Age: 31



Position: Full-back



Test Caps: 20



Test Tries: 4



Lions Tours: N/A

Jonathan Sexton



Leinster & Ireland



Age: 31



Position: Fly-half



Test Caps: 69



Test Tries: 10



Lions Tours: 2013

Tommy Seymour



Glasgow Warriors & Scotland



Age: 28



Position: Wing



Test Caps: 36



Test Tries: 16



Lions Tours:

Ben Te'o



Worcester Warriors & England



Age: 30



Position: Centre



Test Caps: 8



Test Tries: 2



Lions Tours: N/A

Anthony Watson



Bath & England



Age: 23



Position: Wing



Test Caps: 26



Test Tries: 13



Lions Tours: N/A

Rhys Webb



Ospreys & Wales



Age: 28



Position: Scrum-half



Test Caps: 28



Test Tries: 7



Lions Tours: N/A

Liam Williams



Scarlets & Wales



Age: 26



Position: Wing/Full-back



Test Caps: 43



Test Tries: 8



Lions Tours: N/A

Ben Youngs



Leicester Tigers & England



Age 27



Position: Scrum-half



Test Caps: 72



Test Tries: 12



Lions Tours: 2013

Forwards

Rory Best



Ulster & Ireland



Age: 34



Position: Hooker



Test Caps: 104



Test Tries: 8



Lions Tours: 2013

Dan Cole



Leicester Tigers & England



Age: 29



Position: Prop



Test Caps: 77



Test Tries: 4



Lions Tours: 2013

Taulupe Faletau



Bath & Wales



Age: 26



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 67



Test Tries: 7



Lions Tours: 2013

Tadhg Furlong



Leinster & Ireland



Age: 24



Postion: Prop



Test Caps: 16



Test Tries: 0



Lions Tours: N/A

Jamie George



Saracens & England



Age: 26



Position: Hooker



Test Caps: 17



Test Tries: 1



Lions Tours: N/A

Iain Henderson



Ulster & Ireland



Age: 25



Position: Lock



Test Caps: 32



Test Tries: 5



Lions Tours: N/A

Maro Itoje



Saracens & England



Age: 22



Position: Lock/Back-row



Test Caps: 12



Test Tries: 0



Lions Tours: N/A

Alun Wyn Jones



Ospreys & Wales



Age: 31



Position: Lock



Test Caps: 116



Test Tries: 9



Lions Tours: 2009, 2013

George Kruis



Saracens & England



Age: 27



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 20



Test Tries: 1



Lions Tours: N/A

Courtney Lawes



Northampton Saints & England



Age: 28



Position: Lock



Test Caps: 58



Test Tries: 1



Lions Tours: N/A

Joe Marler



Harlequins & England



Age: 26



Position: Prop



Test Caps: 51



Test Tries: 0



Lions Tours: N/A



Jack McGrath



Leinster & Ireland



Age: 27



Position: Prop



Test Caps: 41



Test Tries: 2



Lions Tours: N/A



Ross Moriarty



Gloucester & Wales



Age: 23



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 17



Test Tries: 2



Lions Tours: N/A

Sean O'Brien



Leinster & Ireland



Age: 30



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 51



Test Tries: 6



Lions Tours: 2013

Peter O'Mahony



Munster & Ireland



Age: 27



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 40



Test Tries: 1



Lions Tours: N/A



Ken Owens



Scarlets & Wales



Age: 30



Position: Hooker



Test Caps: 50



Test Tries: 3



Lions Tours: N/A



Kyle Sinckler



Harlequins & England



Age: 24



Position: Prop



Test Caps: 6



Test Tries: 0



Lions Tours: N/A

CJ Stander



Munster & Ireland



Age: 27



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 15



Test Tries: 6



Lions Tours: N/A

Justin Tipuric



Ospreys & Wales



Age: 27



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 52



Test Tries: 4



Lions Tours: 2013

Mako Vunipola



Saracens & England



Age: 26



Position: Prop



Test Caps: 45



Test Tries: 1



Lions Tours: 2013



Billy Vunipola



Saracens & England



Age: 24



Position: Back-row



Test Caps: 34



Test Tries: 6



Lions Tours: N/A

Sam Warburton (Captain)



Cardiff Blues & Wales



Position: Flanker



Test Caps: 76



Test Tries: 5



Lions Tours: 2013