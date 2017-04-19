News

Lions 2017: Gatland's 41-man squad in full

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Warren Gatland named his British and Irish Lions squad for the forthcoming tour to New Zealand on Wednesday.

England were best represented among the 41-man selection, with 16 players, ahead of Wales (12) and Ireland (11).

Scotland only have two players included, despite their strong showing during the Six Nations.

Here we take a look at the squad in full.

 

Backs


Dan Biggar

Ospreys & Wales

Age: 27

Position: Fly-half

Test Caps: 56

Test Tries: 3

Lions Tours: N/A


Elliot Daly

Wasps & England

Age: 24

Position: Utility back

Test Caps: 13

Test Tries: 3

Lions Tours: N/A


Jonathan Davies

Scarlets & Wales

Age: 29

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 67

Test Tries: 13

Lions Tours: 2013


Owen Farrell

Saracens & England

Age: 25

Position: Fly-half/Centre

Test Caps: 53

Test Tries: 5

Lions Tours: 2013


Leigh Halfpenny

Toulon & Wales

Age: 28

Position: Full-back

Test Caps: 74

Test Tries: 12

Lions Tours: 2009, 2013



Robbie Henshaw

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 23

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 29

Test Tries: 2

Lions Tours: N/A


Stuart Hogg

Glasgow Warriors & Scotland

Age: 24

Position: Full-back

Test Caps: 53

Test Tries: 16

Lions Tours: 2013


Jonathan Joseph

Bath & England

Age: 25

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 33

Test Tries: 16

Lions Tours: N/A


Conor Murray

Munster & Ireland

Age: 27

Position: Scrum-half

Test Caps: 59

Test Tries: 10

Lions Tours: 2013


George North

Northampton Saints & Wales

Age: 25

Position: Wing

Test Caps: 72

Test Tries: 32

Lions Tours: 2013


Jack Nowell

Exeter Chiefs & England

Age: 24

Position: Wing

Test Caps: 23

Test Tries: 11

Lions Tours: N/A


Jared Payne

Ulster & Ireland

Age: 31

Position: Full-back

Test Caps: 20

Test Tries: 4

Lions Tours: N/A



Jonathan Sexton

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 31

Position: Fly-half

Test Caps: 69

Test Tries: 10

Lions Tours: 2013


Tommy Seymour

Glasgow Warriors & Scotland

Age: 28

Position: Wing

Test Caps: 36

Test Tries: 16

Lions Tours: 


Ben Te'o

Worcester Warriors & England

Age: 30

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 8

Test Tries: 2

Lions Tours: N/A


Anthony Watson

Bath & England

Age: 23

Position: Wing

Test Caps: 26

Test Tries: 13

Lions Tours: N/A


Rhys Webb

Ospreys & Wales

Age: 28

Position: Scrum-half

Test Caps: 28

Test Tries: 7

Lions Tours: N/A


Liam Williams

Scarlets & Wales

Age: 26

Position: Wing/Full-back

Test Caps: 43

Test Tries: 8

Lions Tours: N/A


Ben Youngs

Leicester Tigers & England

Age 27

Position: Scrum-half

Test Caps: 72

Test Tries: 12

Lions Tours: 2013

 

Forwards


Rory Best

Ulster & Ireland

Age: 34

Position: Hooker

Test Caps: 104

Test Tries: 8

Lions Tours: 2013


Dan Cole

Leicester Tigers & England

Age: 29

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 77

Test Tries: 4

Lions Tours: 2013


Taulupe Faletau

Bath & Wales

Age: 26

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 67

Test Tries: 7

Lions Tours: 2013


Tadhg Furlong

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 24

Postion: Prop

Test Caps: 16

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A


Jamie George

Saracens & England

Age: 26

Position: Hooker

Test Caps: 17

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A


Iain Henderson

Ulster & Ireland

Age: 25

Position: Lock

Test Caps: 32

Test Tries: 5

Lions Tours: N/A


Maro Itoje

Saracens & England

Age: 22

Position: Lock/Back-row

Test Caps: 12

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A



Alun Wyn Jones

Ospreys & Wales

Age: 31

Position: Lock

Test Caps: 116

Test Tries: 9

Lions Tours: 2009, 2013


George Kruis

Saracens & England

Age: 27

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 20

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A


Courtney Lawes

Northampton Saints & England

Age: 28

Position: Lock

Test Caps: 58

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A


Joe Marler

Harlequins & England

Age: 26

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 51

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A

Jack McGrath

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 27

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 41

Test Tries: 2

Lions Tours: N/A

Ross Moriarty

Gloucester & Wales

Age: 23

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 17

Test Tries: 2

Lions Tours: N/A


Sean O'Brien

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 30

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 51

Test Tries: 6

Lions Tours: 2013



Peter O'Mahony

Munster & Ireland

Age: 27

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 40

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A

Ken Owens

Scarlets & Wales

Age: 30

Position: Hooker

Test Caps: 50

Test Tries: 3

Lions Tours: N/A

Kyle Sinckler

Harlequins & England

Age: 24

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 6

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A


CJ Stander

Munster & Ireland

Age: 27

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 15

Test Tries: 6

Lions Tours: N/A


Justin Tipuric

Ospreys & Wales

Age: 27

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 52

Test Tries: 4

Lions Tours: 2013


Mako Vunipola

Saracens & England

Age: 26

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 45

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: 2013

Billy Vunipola

Saracens & England

Age: 24

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 34

Test Tries: 6

Lions Tours: N/A


Sam Warburton (Captain)

Cardiff Blues & Wales

Position: Flanker

Test Caps: 76

Test Tries: 5

Lions Tours: 2013

