Lions 2017: Gatland's 41-man squad in full

Warren Gatland named his British and Irish Lions squad for the forthcoming tour to New Zealand on Wednesday.
England were best represented among the 41-man selection, with 16 players, ahead of Wales (12) and Ireland (11).
Scotland only have two players included, despite their strong showing during the Six Nations.
Here we take a look at the squad in full.
Backs
Dan Biggar
Ospreys & Wales
Age: 27
Position: Fly-half
Test Caps: 56
Test Tries: 3
Lions Tours: N/A
Elliot Daly
Wasps & England
Age: 24
Position: Utility back
Test Caps: 13
Test Tries: 3
Lions Tours: N/A
Jonathan Davies
Scarlets & Wales
Age: 29
Position: Centre
Test Caps: 67
Test Tries: 13
Lions Tours: 2013
Owen Farrell
Saracens & England
Age: 25
Position: Fly-half/Centre
Test Caps: 53
Test Tries: 5
Lions Tours: 2013
Leigh Halfpenny
Toulon & Wales
Age: 28
Position: Full-back
Test Caps: 74
Test Tries: 12
Lions Tours: 2009, 2013
Robbie Henshaw
Leinster & Ireland
Age: 23
Position: Centre
Test Caps: 29
Test Tries: 2
Lions Tours: N/A
Stuart Hogg
Glasgow Warriors & Scotland
Age: 24
Position: Full-back
Test Caps: 53
Test Tries: 16
Lions Tours: 2013
Jonathan Joseph
Bath & England
Age: 25
Position: Centre
Test Caps: 33
Test Tries: 16
Lions Tours: N/A
Conor Murray
Munster & Ireland
Age: 27
Position: Scrum-half
Test Caps: 59
Test Tries: 10
Lions Tours: 2013
George North
Northampton Saints & Wales
Age: 25
Position: Wing
Test Caps: 72
Test Tries: 32
Lions Tours: 2013
Jack Nowell
Exeter Chiefs & England
Age: 24
Position: Wing
Test Caps: 23
Test Tries: 11
Lions Tours: N/A
Jared Payne
Ulster & Ireland
Age: 31
Position: Full-back
Test Caps: 20
Test Tries: 4
Lions Tours: N/A
Jonathan Sexton
Leinster & Ireland
Age: 31
Position: Fly-half
Test Caps: 69
Test Tries: 10
Lions Tours: 2013
Tommy Seymour
Glasgow Warriors & Scotland
Age: 28
Position: Wing
Test Caps: 36
Test Tries: 16
Lions Tours:
Ben Te'o
Worcester Warriors & England
Age: 30
Position: Centre
Test Caps: 8
Test Tries: 2
Lions Tours: N/A
Anthony Watson
Bath & England
Age: 23
Position: Wing
Test Caps: 26
Test Tries: 13
Lions Tours: N/A
Rhys Webb
Ospreys & Wales
Age: 28
Position: Scrum-half
Test Caps: 28
Test Tries: 7
Lions Tours: N/A
Liam Williams
Scarlets & Wales
Age: 26
Position: Wing/Full-back
Test Caps: 43
Test Tries: 8
Lions Tours: N/A
Ben Youngs
Leicester Tigers & England
Age 27
Position: Scrum-half
Test Caps: 72
Test Tries: 12
Lions Tours: 2013
Forwards
Rory Best
Ulster & Ireland
Age: 34
Position: Hooker
Test Caps: 104
Test Tries: 8
Lions Tours: 2013
Dan Cole
Leicester Tigers & England
Age: 29
Position: Prop
Test Caps: 77
Test Tries: 4
Lions Tours: 2013
Taulupe Faletau
Bath & Wales
Age: 26
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 67
Test Tries: 7
Lions Tours: 2013
Tadhg Furlong
Leinster & Ireland
Age: 24
Postion: Prop
Test Caps: 16
Test Tries: 0
Lions Tours: N/A
Jamie George
Saracens & England
Age: 26
Position: Hooker
Test Caps: 17
Test Tries: 1
Lions Tours: N/A
Iain Henderson
Ulster & Ireland
Age: 25
Position: Lock
Test Caps: 32
Test Tries: 5
Lions Tours: N/A
Maro Itoje
Saracens & England
Age: 22
Position: Lock/Back-row
Test Caps: 12
Test Tries: 0
Lions Tours: N/A
Alun Wyn Jones
Ospreys & Wales
Age: 31
Position: Lock
Test Caps: 116
Test Tries: 9
Lions Tours: 2009, 2013
George Kruis
Saracens & England
Age: 27
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 20
Test Tries: 1
Lions Tours: N/A
Courtney Lawes
Northampton Saints & England
Age: 28
Position: Lock
Test Caps: 58
Test Tries: 1
Lions Tours: N/A
Joe Marler
Harlequins & England
Age: 26
Position: Prop
Test Caps: 51
Test Tries: 0
Lions Tours: N/A
Jack McGrath
Leinster & Ireland
Age: 27
Position: Prop
Test Caps: 41
Test Tries: 2
Lions Tours: N/A
Ross Moriarty
Gloucester & Wales
Age: 23
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 17
Test Tries: 2
Lions Tours: N/A
Sean O'Brien
Leinster & Ireland
Age: 30
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 51
Test Tries: 6
Lions Tours: 2013
Peter O'Mahony
Munster & Ireland
Age: 27
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 40
Test Tries: 1
Lions Tours: N/A
Ken Owens
Scarlets & Wales
Age: 30
Position: Hooker
Test Caps: 50
Test Tries: 3
Lions Tours: N/A
Kyle Sinckler
Harlequins & England
Age: 24
Position: Prop
Test Caps: 6
Test Tries: 0
Lions Tours: N/A
CJ Stander
Munster & Ireland
Age: 27
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 15
Test Tries: 6
Lions Tours: N/A
Justin Tipuric
Ospreys & Wales
Age: 27
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 52
Test Tries: 4
Lions Tours: 2013
Mako Vunipola
Saracens & England
Age: 26
Position: Prop
Test Caps: 45
Test Tries: 1
Lions Tours: 2013
Billy Vunipola
Saracens & England
Age: 24
Position: Back-row
Test Caps: 34
Test Tries: 6
Lions Tours: N/A
Sam Warburton (Captain)
Cardiff Blues & Wales
Position: Flanker
Test Caps: 76
Test Tries: 5
Lions Tours: 2013