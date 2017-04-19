Baylor selected Dr. Linda A. Livingstone as the university's 15th president, the school announced as it continues fight legal battles stemming from a sexual assault scandal that cost Livingstone's predecessor, Kenneth Starr, his job.

Baylor hires first female president in wake of sexual assault scandal

Livingstone comes to Waco, Texas, from her job as a dean at George Washington University, which fields an FCS-level football team.

She comes to a university that commissioned an investigation that found in 2016 that Baylor had mishandled campus sexual assault claims for years and, in particular, the annually Top 25 football program operated as if were above the law. In the wake of that probe's findings, football coach Art Briles was fired and Starr was demoted and later resigned.

Baylor still faces lawsuits from about a dozen women stemming from their sexual assault claims.

“I am both proud and honored to announce Dr. Livingstone as Baylor’s next president during this important time for the University,” Board of Regents chair Ronald D. Murff said in a statement. “Dr. Livingstone brings an accomplished academic career to Baylor, combined with a strong appreciation and support of Baylor’s mission. A longtime Baptist and former Baylor faculty member, she has a passion for the distinctiveness of Baylor’s Christian mission in higher education.”

Livingstone becomes the first female president in Baylor’s 172-year history. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in the state of Texas.