Teammate slams Derrick Henry for missing Titans workouts

Titans running back Derrick Henry missed the team's voluntary workouts that started this week and that didn't sit well with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

“It definitely puts that little check mark in the back of my mind and lets me know who I can count on, who I can’t count on,” Casey told The Tennessean on Tuesday without mentioning Henry by name. "To see your teammates show up is definitely great."

Henry is taking classes at Alabama, according to the Tennessean, although his not reporting to workouts surprised coach Mike Mularkey.

“It’s their choice,” said Mularkey, referring to no-shows who also included cornerback Bennett Okotcha. “Maybe I used to get disappointed. I have no control over it. It’s their option. It’s their choice. It’s whatever they feel is best for them.”