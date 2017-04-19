WATCH: 'I've been written off my whole life' - Cahill

Tim Cahill has welcomed critics writing off Melbourne City's chances for Sunday's A-League elimination final against Perth Glory, claiming he has always proven them wrong.

City have limped into the finals with three losses in their past four matches and haven't won in their past six meetings with fellow top-six sides.

Glory defeated City 5-4 last week to condemn Cahill and Co. to a fourth place finish, allowing Brisbane Roar to surge into third and claim pole position for a preliminary AFC Champions League berth in 2018.

The Round 27 loss at nib Stadium has prompted some to suggest Perth can repeat that success at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Sunday but Cahill was bullish about his team's chances on Wednesday.

"I've been written off my whole life," he told reporters.

"I wasn't supposed to play in the last World Cup, I wasn't supposed to play in the Asian Cup, and I wasn't supposed to do well in the A-League either because I'm too old and I'm 37.

"I like it because in all the big games this year I've showed up… and that's pretty much what's happened throughout my career."

Glory would have finished above City with a four-goal win last week but Cahill scored twice to ensure home ground advantage in the first week of the finals.

The Socceroos' all-time leading scorer also produced the winning goal in City's FFA Cup Final triumph over Sydney FC in November and struck a stunning opener in his team's best performance of the season - a 4-1 thumping of Melbourne Victory in Round 2.

Of his 11 goals in his debut A-League season, three have come against Glory.

City's best this season has been good enough to beat any team and Cahill couldn't resist firing a warning shot at the likes of premiers Sydney and second-placed Victory.

"We're still in it and there's a lot of teams above us that are supposed to win this," he said.

"So for us, no one expects us to beat Perth this weekend or even be in the play-offs, so we'll sit where we're sitting now and we'll just slowly knock on the doors as we come to them."

City defeated Glory at AAMI Park in an elimination final last year only to lose their semi-final to eventual champions Adelaide United.