Brandon Steiner wants to put his clients at ease.

Sports memorabilia dealer says Eli Manning items are legit

The CEO Steiner Sports went on Facebook Live Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit that alleges Steiner's sports memorabilia company sold Giants items passed off as "game-worn" jerseys and other equipment. At the center of the suit is Giants quarterback Eli Manning,who has been accused of takingpart in the scheme so he could hang on to his personal items.

"Eli Manning has been our partner for more than 14 years and certainly a guy I've trusted,"Steiner said in his 24-minute Facebook Live session. "When Eli Manning walks into your office and he says 'these are my game-used items,' then I'd like to think that I can believe that."

Steiner told his customers they have nothing to worry about because the items sold through Steiner Sports are certified.

"There's nothing more important to me than the trust and authentication we have here at Steiner," he said. "You have no worry with the autographs and things you bought through our company."

The Giants were accused in an ongoing 2014 civil-racketeering lawsuit ofcreating fakegame-worn football gear to pass off as the real deal to make money from collectors and fans over the years.The allegedfake memorabilia scheme dates back to at least 2004, Manning's rookie year. Thecivil-racketeeringlawsuit also claims Manning's 2008 Super Bowl-winning jersey inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame is actually fake.

Steiner said an incriminating email Manning sent toGiants' equipment managerJoe Skiba in 2010 was taken out of context, but Steiner wanted to have all the facts before going into detail.

MORE:

Eli Manning involved in Giants' fake memorabilia scheme, court documents allege



"We haven't gotten all the facts and we don't know if Eli has done anything wrong," Steiner said in response to a viewer. "Secondly, I think we are all better than our worst mistake. We've had a 14-year relationship with a guy that's amazing to us. He has been a great partner. He has been a friend and he has been amazing to our customers in every sense of the word."