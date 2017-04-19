NBA: Fultz thinks he can be MVP as rookie with Washington

Markelle Fultz has high aspirations for his first professional season in the NBA as he eyes MVP honours.

Fultz thinks he can be NBA MVP as rookie

Fultz is a potential number one pick in this year's draft, which also includes rival Lonzo Ball.

Washington guard Fultz said being drafted as the top pick would be a dream come true but the 18-year-old has his sights set on something bigger.

"No. 1 is big for me because I've been dreaming about it all my life. I want to come in and kill it," he said via Sports Illustrated. "I want to be rookie of the year ... honestly, me? I want to be MVP next year."

On guarding some of the NBA's biggest stars, Fultz added: "It just puts a bigger challenge up for me. I'm ready to go out and achieve.

"I'm glad there's a lot of point guards now, I wouldn't want it to be any less. I want to compete every night. Kyrie [Irving], Damian Lillard, all these guys. Seeing them on TV, knowing I'm going to play against them… It's cool."

As for Ball, Fultz said he was amused by the former's claims that he was a better team leader, and expects their rivalry to continue when they are in the NBA.

Fultz and Ball could be the two top picks in this year's draft, and since they are both point guards, they will be linked to one another for much of their careers.

As freshmen, Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists, while Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists for UCLA.

"I have a lot of respect for him, and he's supposed to say that. Anyone that's your competitor is going to think that they're better," Fultz said.

To me, it was just funny, he just motivated me to work harder and be sure I put myself further and further in front."