After a career year andrecord-breaking performance in the Super Bowl, James White has signed a three-year extension with the Patriots, ESPN.com reported Tuesday.

Patriots give RB James White three-year extension, report says

White is coming off a career high in carries (39) and rushing yards (166), but did most of his damage in the passing game as the Patriots' third-down back, recording60 receptions for 551 yards and five touchdowns. He was set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

The 25-year-old Wisconsin productset a pair of Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 total points scored, including the game-winning touchdown in the Patriots'comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

White's extension, paired with the signing of Red Burkhead andDion Lewis'$1.2 million deal this upcoming season, seemingly makes it all but certainLeGarrette Blount's tenure in New England is over.

ThePatriots has also extended an offer sheet to restricted free-agent running backMike Gillisleeon Tuesday, but the Bills can match the offer.