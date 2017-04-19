News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Patriots give RB James White three-year extension, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After a career year andrecord-breaking performance in the Super Bowl, James White has signed a three-year extension with the Patriots, ESPN.com reported Tuesday.

Patriots give RB James White three-year extension, report says

Patriots give RB James White three-year extension, report says

White is coming off a career high in carries (39) and rushing yards (166), but did most of his damage in the passing game as the Patriots' third-down back, recording60 receptions for 551 yards and five touchdowns. He was set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

The 25-year-old Wisconsin productset a pair of Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 total points scored, including the game-winning touchdown in the Patriots'comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.


MORE:
NFL trade rumors: Malcolm Butler, Richard Sherman remain with teams, but still on block

White's extension, paired with the signing of Red Burkhead andDion Lewis'$1.2 million deal this upcoming season, seemingly makes it all but certainLeGarrette Blount's tenure in New England is over.

ThePatriots has also extended an offer sheet to restricted free-agent running backMike Gillisleeon Tuesday, but the Bills can match the offer.

Back To Top