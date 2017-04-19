Tigers Woods' back injury 'progressing'

Tiger Woods says his back injury is "progressing" but did not provide any details over when he can make his return to competition.

The 14-time major champion has been blighted by back trouble in recent years and missed 15 months of action on the PGA Tour because of the issue.

Woods made his return to competitive action at the Farmers Insurance in February, having played the Hero World Challenge in December.

However, he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February citing back spasms as the reason for doing so and Woods has not played competitively since.

The former world number one gave a short update on his status at a news conference announcing his first public golf course on Tuesday.

"The back is progressing," he said. "I have good days and bad days.

"I've had three back operations and that's just kind of the nature of the business unfortunately.

"That's all I can say."

Woods' design for the public golf course will be at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri and the 19-hole course will be named "Payne's Valley" in tribute to the late Billy Payne, a three-time major winner.