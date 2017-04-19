A rising safety prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft, Penn State’s Malik Golden has two visits scheduledthis week as he looks to earn his place among the top at his position.

NFL Draft rumors: Eagles, Bills to visit with Penn State safety Malik Golden

Golden has workouts and visits scheduled with the Buffalo Bills andPhiladelphia Eagles this week, a source tellsSporting News.

Golden did not attend theNFL Combine but had a strong showing at his Pro Day last month, an eventattended by all 32 NFL teams.

Last season as a senior, Golden started13 gamesand recorded75 tackles, third most on the team. He started his final two seasons in Happy Valley and was a multi-year contributor on special teams.

At his Pro Day, Golden ran a 4.540-yard dash and recorded a35-inchvertical.

