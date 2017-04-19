Scottish Premiership: Middlesbrough hero Ravanelli wants Dundee job

Former Juventus and Middlesbrough star Fabrizio Ravanelli wants Dundee to give him the chance to keep the club in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dens Park side sacked Paul Hartley this week following a run of seven consecutive defeats, which has seen them sink to second from bottom.

And Ravanelli – who was with the club briefly as a player in 2003, having proven prolific during a spell with Juve in which he scored in their 1995-96 Champions League final triumph – put himself forward as an unlikely saviour.

"I believe I can keep Dundee in the Premiership and I am very interested in this job," the 48-year-old, whose only previous first-team management experience was a brief and underwhelming stint with Ajaccio, told SunSport.

"I can save the club from relegation. I could definitely get results and get the best out of the Dundee players.

"I am ready to get a flight to Scotland very quickly. It is an exciting opportunity and I would love to go back.

"I am looking for a new project in management and this would be the perfect fresh start for me.

"I would bring energy, enthusiasm and motivation to the club.

"Dundee are in danger, but there are five games to play and I am 100 per cent confident that the team can survive."

Ravanelli also talked up his chances of taking over at another of his former clubs, Middlesbrough, after Aitor Karanka left last month, but former assistant Steve Agnew was preferred.