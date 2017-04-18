Medals will be on offer in e-sports at the 2022 Asian Games following the announcement of a partnership between the Olympic Council of Asia and Alisports, the sporting arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

E-sports to become Asian Games medal events

E-sports is already slated to feature as a demonstration sport at next year's Games in Indonesia but will become a fully-fledged part of the line-up in China four years later.

"The Olympic Council of Asia has constantly been committed to the heritage, development and improvement of Asian sports, and we are extremely pleased about the strategic partnership with Alisports," said OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah.

"We look forward to further collaboration with Alisports in regards to digital sports concepts along with sporting events.

"We are sure that the extensive organising capabilities of Alisports, and their experience in e-sports, will assist the OCA in developing all sports."