Champions League: Luis Enrique: Barcelona have nothing to lose

Luis Enrique believes Barcelona have nothing to lose as they look to turn around a 3-0 first-leg defeat against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique: Barcelona have nothing to lose

Barca face a tough task to reach the last four after last week's disappointment in Turin, but have reason for optimism after pulling off a miraculous comeback in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, incredibly progressing 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-0 loss in the first leg.

Luis Enrique realises Barca may need five goals in order to make it to the semis, though, and has advised the fans not to leave Camp Nou this time around.

"We have nothing to lose. We only have one option and that is to attack, to attack and to keep attacking," the Barcelona coach said at a news conference.

"We needed to stay calm against PSG, but also go for it. We need fewer goals, only three, but our objective is to score five goals in case they score as well.

"We have to be effective and put pressure on them. We know what we have to do and how we want to do it. I have no doubt that at some moment we will be close on aggregate.

"I advise the fans not to leave in the 80th minute, we saw against PSG what can happen. The comeback against PSG gives reason for optimism.

"We have another chance to make history. We will give everything, right until the 95th minute. We scored three goals in three minutes, so everything is possible. I hope it is going to be a special night for everybody involved. "