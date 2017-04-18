Wijnaldum doing Liverpool's dirty work - Can

Emre Can believes Georginio Wijnaldum's willingness to do "the dirty work" makes him vital to Liverpool.

Wijnaldum moved to Anfield from Newcastle United ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has quickly established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

While Can admits the Dutchman may not always catch the eye, the work he puts in is valued highly by his team-mates.

"Wijnaldum is a very, very important player for us, because he is the link man," Can told Liverpool's official website.

"He is doing it very well. He is strong as well, a very strong guy. He can play, he is a very good footballer, but defensively he is working very well [too].



"He is not 'eye-catching'sometimes but he is doing the dirty work for us.

"He has done brilliantly for us so far this season. He has played very well.He is a very important player."