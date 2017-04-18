NFL: Hayne could make Titans comeback at Cronulla

Gold Coast Titans coach Neil Henry is hoping Jarryd Hayne will be fit to make his comeback against Cronulla Sharks this weekend.

The former San Francisco 49ers running back has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury against Newcastle Knights in round two of the NRL.

Hayne has been named in a 21-man squad and Henry revealed that the full-back is set to step up his training this week, with a view to taking on the in-form defending champions.

"He needs to get out on the field," Henry said.

"He's done a bit of running. On the weekend he had a field session and he's been off his legs today [Tuesday]. We'll train tomorrow, day off Thursday and then a captain's run Friday before we leave.

"The thing will be about getting enough volume into him but if he's keen to play and gets through a ball-work session and we do a bit of contact he'll be in the team somewhere.

"We'll know a bit more tomorrow after that session."

Henry added: "[Hayne] is a key player, a very experienced player and we need some experience out there."

Kevin Proctor (hamstring) and Konrad Hurrell (calf) are also back in the squad for the second-bottom Titans, who have lost their last four games.