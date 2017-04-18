Mamadou Sakho wanted by Roma as Liverpool look to bankroll record spending

Roma are considering a move for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho as a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who is expected to exit the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Roma head queue for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho as Reds plan record spending

The Serie A outfit are resigned to losing the 25-year-old, with Inter primed to recruit him after thrashing out personal terms, although Paris Saint-Germain are also set to make a push for the Greece international.

And having already looked at Sakho in the previous two off-seasons, Roma are again evaluating an approach for the Frenchman - impressing on loan at Crystal Palace - ahead of 2017-18.

It is understood they are currently front of the queue for the 27-year-old, who has no future under Jurgen Klopp after continuous breaching of his rules.

The Liverpool manager is prepared to spend a club record sum to bring in a pedigreed centre-back this summer, but similarly, anticipates banking big on Sakho.

The Merseysiders believe they can secure close to £30 million for him given the scramble in the position among Europe’s elite this summer, which they are involved in.

Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk heads a list of targets to reinforce the Reds’ rearguard, which also includesKalidou Koulibaly of Napoli.

The sale of Sakho would offset much of the cost - up to £50m - to land an option of such quality, and interestingly, both the Saints andNapoli have enquired about the former PSG man, which strengthens Liverpool’s hand.

Claude Puel had attempted to secure him on loan in January to negate the departure of Jose Fonte, but wrangling over the £2m fee and other details saw Palace clinch a temporary deal for Sakho instead, as they did everything to push it over the line quickly.

To that end, the Eagles did not negotiate a right-to-buy clause, and while Sam Allardyce wants to keep a player that has starred for the club, the level of interest in him makes it unlikely.

The demand to land or replace a top centre-back - with the position a priority for Manchester City and Manchester United with Chelsea also entering the market - will heavily outstrip supply when the window opens, which emboldens Liverpool’s stance on their valuation for Sakho.

Klopp, meanwhile, also wants to dynamise his midfield with the addition of Naby Keita, whileJulian Brandt is being pursued as a wide forward candidateas revealed by Goal.

A move for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon is also on the agenda, while Arsenal's versatileAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on Liverpool's long list of options.