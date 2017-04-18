The Milwaukee Brewers' investment in Eric Thames is paying off in MLB, while Ivan Nova impressed in a loss for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Thames extends home run streak, Nova impresses

With a third-inning home run against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Thames has hit a homer in five straight games, matching the franchise record set by Jeromy Burnitz in 1997.

He leads MLB in homers with seven for the Brewers, who moved to 8-6 to begin the season with the 6-3 win over the defending champions.

Nova was strong for the Pirates but saw his team go down 2-1 to the St Louis Cardinals.

The Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 6-1, the Houston Astros shut out the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 and the Cleveland Indians overcame the Minnesota Twins 3-1.

The Atlanta Braves edged the San Diego Padres 5-4, the New York Yankees kept up their form with a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

The Texas Rangers crushed the Oakland Athletics 7-0 and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

NOVA STARS

Although he took the loss, Pirates starter Nova pitched a complete game against the Cardinals, hurling eight innings, giving up two runs on five hits with just 78 pitches. Nova now has more complete games (four) than walks (three) since joining Pittsburgh last season.

WALKING OFF

Dansby Swanson flared a walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a win over the Padres and his first walk-off hit.

DOZIER BATTLES

Twins All-Star Brian Dozier went 0-for-five with two strikeouts in a loss to the Indians. He is now batting .240 to begin the season which is still better than team-mate Joe Mauer, who despite two hits Monday is at .213.

YANKEES LOOK TO EXTEND RUN

The Yankees (9-4) will look for their ninth straight win Tuesday as Luis Severino (1-0, 4.50 ERA) toes the rubber against the White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez (1-0, 4.22 ERA). Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner are hitting above .300 against Gonzalez in their careers but the right-hander threw seven shutout innings the last time he faced the Yankees (July, 2016).