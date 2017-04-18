Hazard admits Chelsea striker may need summer transfer

Eden Hazard has conceded that Chelsea and Belgium team-mate Michy Batshuayi may need a summer transfer to “bounce back”.

The 23-year-old striker was one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe before completing a £33 million move to Stamford Bridge in 2016.

He arrived in England with a big reputation and a 23-goal season under his belt in France.

Batshuayi has, however, been restricted to just 22 appearances in all competitions this season to spark talk of another switch after only 12 months with the Blues.

"He must try to play more at Chelsea. Or he finds another club to bounce back," Hazard told DH.

"It is not easy, he had a good season in Marseille, a season with being able to play and score."

With Batshuayi contributing just five goals to the cause, with only one of those coming in the Premier League, Chelsea are being linked with striking alternatives.

With Diego Costa already on their books but facing an uncertain future, Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku is reported to be a top target.

It has been suggested that the Toffees forward has unfinished at Stamford Bridge having previously failed to make his mark in west London.

He could be drafted in as a fellow countryman heads for the exits, with Chelsea looking for options in an important area of the field.

Hazard certainly knows Lukaku well from their time together with Belgium, with the 26-year-old outing the burly frontman as being the greediest member of the national side.

He added: "Because of his weight, (Lukaku) eats a lot," he told DH.

"It could have been me too, but I prefer to say Rom."