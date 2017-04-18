Texans QB Tom Savage possibly throws shade at Brock Osweiler

Could Tom Savage be throwing shade at former teammate Brock Osweiler?

The Texans quarterback said Monday (via the Houston Chronicle)he expects the team's quarterback room to be "fun and peaceful" this year. Basically, no fights or drama.

Osweiler, the former starter for Houston, butted heads numerous times with coach Bill O'Brien and other members of the staff. That included some well-publicized shouting matches between Osweiler and O'Brien.

Savage and backup Brandon Weeden don't seem keen on continuing that trend.

"It's a great opportunity. I'm going to play hard. Nothing in this league is handed to you," Savage said. "You have to earn it every day. I'm pumped. It's going to be fun."

For now, the Texans will continue to shuffle their duties in a non-traditional way. Offensive coordinatorGeorge Godsey was relieved of his duties, which means O'Brien will share playcalling duties with quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

As for Osweiler? Hopefully he will have better luck getting along with Hue Jackson and the Browns this season.