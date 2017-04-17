Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery does not think fatigue will be an issue in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Emery adamant fatigue not an issue in Ligue 1 title race

Leaders Monaco narrowly avoided defeat versus Dijon on Saturday, playing just three days after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Champions League.

Second-half goals from Nabil Dirar and Radamel Falcao saw Leonardo Jardim's side come from behind for a 2-1 victory to stay three points clear of PSG at the Ligue 1 summit.

With Monaco still battling for silverware on three fronts, it has been suggested their busy schedule could prove to be an advantage for PSG.

However, Emery does not believe Monaco's European exploits will help the reigning champions, who are only a point ahead of Nice in second.

"Another matchday has passed and the table is still the same. What's evident is that we just have to do our job, also to stay clear of Nice," Emery stated at a news conference ahead of Tuesday's away clash with Metz.

"Monaco are used to playing a lot of matches, as are we. Monaco had some difficulties because Dijon put in a great performance, not because they are tired. Every opponent goes out there with the goal to win the game. When a match is rather difficult, that's not down to fatigue.

"Monaco, Nice and PSG, we are all ready for every game.

"Our objective is to prepare well and to beat Metz. Every away game is difficult, we respect our opponents."

PSG will be without the injured Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler and Hatem Ben Arfa when they meet Metz, while Grzegorz Krychowiak has been left out of the matchday squad for tactical reasons.