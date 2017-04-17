Champions League: Bale out of Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, may miss El Clasico

Real Madrid will be without Gareth Bale for Tuesday's Champions league quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

Bale was substituted during the second half of last week's 2-1 victory over the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena and sat out the 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon in LaLiga on Saturday.

The Wales forward was sidelined for three months due to ankle tendon surgery this season and was also laid low by calf issues last term.

As such, Zidane is not willing to take any unnecessary risks with the 27-year-old.

"Gareth has been working hard to get back and to play with the side and, after his three months out from injury, he's come back and was very excited about playing again," the Frenchman told a pre-match news conference.

"But he's got a little problem that has come up again. We hope it's nothing.

"In a few more days he should be back with us. Tomorrow [Tuesday] he will not be ready. We don't want to risk anything with him but he should be ready in a few days.

"He's keen to get back as quick as possible and be with us, so we'll see from now until the end of the season."

Madrid have entered a pivotal week in their season, hosting bitter rivals Barcelona - who they hold a three-point advantage over and have played one game fewer than - in what could prove to be LaLiga's title decider on Sunday.

"I don't know, I hope so," Zidane said when asked whether Bale would be back for El Clasico.

"I hope he can be with us. I can't assure you of anything, I can't tell you anything."