Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi has named a list of 18 players ahead of their league match against Posta Rangers set for Monday at Thika Sub-county Stadium as from 4:15pm.

Mathare United name traveling squad v Posta Rangers

Mathare UnitedFull squad

Either Wycliffe Kasaya or Levis Opiyo will start in goal while the rest of the players do their respective duties. Forwards Derrick Onyango and Ronald Okoth are conspicuously present in the lineup.

: Wycliffe Kasaya, Levis Opiyo, George Owino, Derrick Nzosi, David Mwangi, Abubakar Keya, Alphonce Ndonye, Chrispin Oduor, David Owino, Daniel Mwaura, Harrison Mwendwa, Andrew Juma, Abdallah Ahmed, Cliff Nyakeya, Derrick Onyango, Ronald Okoth, Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu.