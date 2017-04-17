Teens triumph in jaw-dropping Stawell Gift victories

It was an incredible day for the teenagers at the Stawell Gift with 18-year-old Matthew Rizzo and 16-year-old Liv Ryan claiming victory.

18-year-old wins Stawell Gift in jaw-dropping fashion

Running off a 7.5m handicap, Rizzo proved way too good in the men's race, taking the lead halfway through the 120m final and enjoying a convincing win.

The 18-year-old from Langwarrin won with a time of 12.10, way ahead of Nathan Riali in second and Kyle Grubnic in third.

No other runner went quicker than 12.20 seconds over the weekend.

After reaching last year's final, Rizzo was the favourite after posting a time of 12.12 in the heats.

"I walked away last year from that final a little bit disappointed but I did it this year so I'm stoked, absolutely stoked," Rizzo told Channel Seven after the race.

In the women's race it was 16-year-old Ryan tasting victory, winning a nail-biting race starting off an 11m handicap.

It's the third year in a row the women's race has been won by a schoolgirl, with Ryan taking out the event in 13.72 seconds.

Bridget Powell finished a close second while Maddie Coates was third.

Ryan's odds plummeted from $31 on Friday to $2 on Saturday morning and two days later the Donvale runner won for the first time.

Both teenagers go home with $40,000 each.

with AAP