Patrick Beverley is a hard man to keep down.

NBA playoffs: Patrick Beverley bulldozed by Steven Adams, but gets last laugh anyway

Thunder Center Steven Adams found that out the hard way Sunday after delivering a monster pick against the Rockets point guard.

Beverley was in hot pursuit of Thunder counterpart Russell Westbrook when Adams stepped in to lay the boom on Beverley:



Steven Adams just crushes Pat Beverly on a screen pic.twitter.com/S4TUZ5SdEV

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 17, 2017



Not dismayed, Beverley immediately got up and just minutes later reminded Adams that he's not so tough by hitting a huge 3. The shot put the Rockets up 73-62.

At the end of the third quarter, Beverley had a playoff career-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting — including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc — and eight rebounds. The Rockets, meanwhile, hold an 89-74 lead over OKC.

UPDATE: The Rockets pulled away for a 118-87 blowout victory.