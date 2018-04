Dimitri Payet netted his fourth goal in 11 Ligue 1 games for Marseille when he added his side's final goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

VIDEO: Payet rounds off Marseille win with late goal

Florian Thauvin netted twice while Bafetimbi Gomes also struck before Payet brought an end to a quick attack as Marseille made it seven games in a row unbeaten.

Rudi Garcia's men are sixth in the league, three points behind Lyon, who occupy the last Europa League spot.