Sebastian Vettel has made a superb start to the 2017 Formula One season as Ferrari look to end Mercedes' dominance - in fact, this is as strong an opening as the German has made to an F1 campaign.

Vettel at his best as he equals Sakhir win record - Bahrain Grand Prix in numbers

Vettel made the most of an early pit stop to beat Lewis Hamilton to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, sending him seven points clear at the top of the drivers' standings.

The result put him in esteemed company when it comes to results at the Sakhir circuit, after Valtteri Bottas, who finished third, failed to make the most of his maiden pole.

For Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, his Indy 500 sojourn cannot come soon enough.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at some of the standout stats following the Bahrain GP.

- With two wins and a second position, Vettel has his best start to a season for Ferrari, equalling his best ever in F1 (2011 for Red Bull when he ended up winning the championship).

- Only one of Vettel's five wins for Ferrari has been from pole (Singapore 2015).

- Vettel equals Fernando Alonso as the driver with the most wins in Bahrain (3).

- Ferrari are the team with the most wins in Bahrain (5)

- Sergio Perez gained 11 positions in this race from his starting position, his most since Brazil 2013 (13 positions won). The Mexican has earned points in 13 races in a row, the best current run in F1.

- For the first time ever in his F1 career, Fernando Alonso has retired in all the three first GPs of a season.

- Bottas registered his first pole position in F1. He is the fifth Finnish driver to do it and three of them were F1 World Champions: Keke Rosberg, Mika Hakkinen and Kimi Raikkonen.

-This has been Mercedes 18th pole position in a row. They need six more to equal Williams' record from 1992-1993 (24).